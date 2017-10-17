Maisie Williams congratulates her Stark sister Sophie Turner on engagement

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.” This is a Stark family mantra, uttered by Arya and Sansa last season on Game of Thrones. It also applies to off-camera sisters from another mister, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

As Turner got engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Jonas, Williams offered a heartfelt congratulations that gets to the heart of their unbreakable bond. “Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share. Love you both #mophie #jophie #holymoly.”

Jonas announced the engagement on social media by sharing a photo of the couple’s hands resting on top of each other. The rock, which experts say falls in the $20,000-$150,000 range, was prominently displayed on top.

Though the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is still ways away, Williams and Turner are constantly sharing life moments, like their show’s anniversary, Carpool Karaoke, and X-Men movies (Williams is in The New Mutants and Turner’s in X-Men: Dark Phoenix).

So yes, Jonas, you’re not just marrying into the Turner family, you’re marrying into the Mophie family.