Roy Price resigns as Amazon Studios head after sexual harassment allegations

Days after a sexual harassment claim against him led to an indefinite leave of absence, Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, has resigned, EW has confirmed.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Isa Hackett, daughter of author Philip K. Dick and executive producer of Amazon series Man in the High Castle, where she alleged Price propositioned her at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

Hackett said she was “inspired” to go public with the incident following the “braver” women who came forward with accusations against disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The stories of Amazon and Weinstein became more intersected when Rose McGowan tweeted at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that she “told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.” McGowan didn’t mention Price by name but insinuated that a TV series she had allegedly sold to the studio was nixed after she spoke out about Weinstein. Amazon had no comment on McGowan’s claims; Weinstein denied McGowan’s allegations against him in a statement via his representative: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

The ever-growing list of accusations made against Weinstein led to Amazon severing ties with The Weinstein Co., opting to scrap a high-profile and pricey David O. Russell series, which was set to star Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.

During Price’s time at Amazon, the studio has beefed up its original content, including the Golden Globe-winning comedy Transparent and Oscar-nominated drama Manchester by the Sea.