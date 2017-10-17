Lena Headey accuses Harvey Weinstein too: 'I felt completely powerless'

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is adding her voice to the 44 other women who have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Headey detailed an alleged encounter with the scandalized Weinstein on Tuesday — where, Headey claims, she barely escaped one of his now-infamous hotel room meetings.

Recalled Headey (with some minor editing for clarity): “The first time I met Harvey Weinstein was at The Venice Film Festival. The Brothers Grimm was showing there, (during shooting I was subjected to endless bullying by the director Terry Gilliam). At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, ‘It’s got to be a joke.’ I said something like, ‘Oh come on mate?! It’d be like kissing my dad! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others.’ I was never in any other Miramax film.”

“The next time was in LA. Years later. I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I’d laughed and said, “never in a million years.” I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe he wanted to talk about potential work. He asked me to meet for breakfast. We ate breakfast, we talked about films, filmmaking. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal. Then he went to the loo. He came back and said, ‘Let’s go up to the room, I want to give you a script.’ We walked to the lift and the energy shifted. My whole body went into high alert. The lift was going up and I said to Harvey, ‘I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with your any other reason, nothing is going to happen.’ I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of ‘don’t come near me.'”

“He was silent after I spoke, furious. We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word. I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn’t work. Then he got really angry. He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm. He paid for my car and whispered in my ear, ‘Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.’ I got into my car and I cried.”

Read her tweets below.

Here are the accounts of the other 44 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein’s representative did not immediately respond to request for comment on Headey’s claims. The producer, through his representative, has previously denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex” and has claimed “that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”