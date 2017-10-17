Legends of Tomorrow star on Kuasa's resurrection

WARNING: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

Vixen villain Kuasa made her debut during Tuesday’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — but the implications of her arrival are even scarier than what’s on the surface.

In the closing moments of the hour, a mysterious acolyte of new villain Mallus resurrected Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), who rose from the water and reconstituted into being — a huge red flag for those who have seen the CW Seed animated series Vixen.

For those who didn’t watch Vixen, Kuasa (then voice by Anika Noni Rose) was the main antagonist in season 1. As the sister of future Vixen Mari McCabe (Megalyn E.K.), Kuasa saw the Anasi totem as her birthright. Long story short: She eventually stole the water totem, but ended up using it to help Mari fight this other big bad, a warlord named Eshu, who had destroyed their village. Eshu ended up killing Kuasa with the fire totem before being taken out by Vixen.

Here’s what this all means: Mallus has the ability to bring people back from the dead! Legends fans already assumed as much since the producers had previously hinted that the Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) who would be returning this season is a post-season 4 of Arrow version of the character, meaning he’d somehow be resurrected. Also, EP Marc Guggenheim previously told EW that the events of Vixen would factor into Legends this season. If Mallus can bring anyone back to life, who else could be next?! The possibilities are endless!

But moving on to more important matters: It’s no coincidence that Kuasa’s arrival coincides with Amaya’s own totem going out of control. As Amaya herself says during Tuesday’s episode, her powers are basically on the fritz, causing her to attack and viciously slay young men who had come to her village. “It’s tough because it’s kind of humiliating for her,” Richardson-Sellers tells EW. “All she had was being a superhero and then that’s almost taken away from her. The team helps her, and Nate [Nick Zano] helps her a lot, and that brings them a lot closer. This is the first time she’s actually asked for help. She was always a strong, independent woman, and so she shows that vulnerability and brings her one step closer to the team.”

And though she’s revealed this twist to the team and sought their help, her struggles are far from over. “Her totem starts to take over, so the powers of the chosen start to dominate and she becomes — not evil — but she becomes an exaggerated version of Vixen,” Richardson-Sellers says. “So instead of just stopping violence, she’ll just slaughter everyone. It’s a new intensity to her powers, which they later find out is connected to Kuasa, but Amaya doesn’t know that Kuasa is related to her, so it puts her at a really odd place. She’s always had a very crystal clear, black-and-white view of being a hero, and now she’s actually in the gray area herself.”

Though Mari was mentioned (and even briefly seen on the news) during Tuesday’s episode, it’s unclear whether she’ll be brought back into the fold this season on Legends — Megalyn E.K. brought the character to life on Arrow during season 4, a.k.a. the season that featured Damien Darhk. “I really hope so,” Richardson-Sellers says of seeing Mari this year. “It would be the dream to have all three of us together and I don’t know that there are any hopes of it, but I know nothing’s been confirmed or denied yet. It would be great.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.