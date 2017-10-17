Alison Brie posts first photo from GLOW season 2

We're back… #glownetflix #season2 A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Back in August, it was announced that GLOW, Netflix’s original series about women’s wrestling in 1985 Los Angeles, was renewed for a second season. But now, thanks to star Allison Brie, we have our first look at the lovely ladies of wrestling, back in full glory.

Betty Gilpin is already rocking her silver unitard to portray Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan. Brie’s clothes don’t look quite ready for the ring yet but her hair and makeup are pure “Zoya the Destroya,” the wrestling alter ego of Brie’s character Ruth Wilder.

The release date for season 2 of GLOW — which also stars Marc Maron — has yet to be announced, so we’ll just keep practicing our front rolls until then.