Barry Allen is back from the Speed Force, but don’t expect everything to go back to normal.

With Iris (Candice Patton) as the new team leader, there will be some accidental conflict with Barry (Grant Gustin), landing the two in couples therapy. “Some things fly over his head, where he’s feeling good about himself, he’s feeling good about the team and he is trying to fall back into exactly what it was like before he left without realizing that they’ve had to pick up a lot of his responsibilities while he was gone,” Gustin tells EW. “Barry’s happy to have [Iris as the leader] once he realizes that it is what it is and roles have changed.”

However, once they’re in therapy, navigating Barry’s secret life as a superhero proves hilariously difficult. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below. (And get more scoop on what’s next here.)

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.