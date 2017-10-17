Entertainment Weekly

TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine meets The Handmaid's Tale in Halloween episode

@dansnierson

Posted on

Tonight, we heist again! Brooklyn Nine-Nine presents its annual Halloween episode, and this year, the detectives are vying for a championship belt. To win said golden belt, all tricks will be on the table. And emerging from a smoky break room. Yes, the precinct is being invaded by a live recreation of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) thinks Amy (Melissa Fumero) is the culprit, saying, “She won’t shut up about how relevant that show is in today’s political landscape.” But there are other suspects.

Who is responsible for this diversion? What does it all mean? You can find out by checking out this first-look clip and then watching “HalloVeen,” which airs at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.