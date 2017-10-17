Amy Schumer pays tribute to the 'total inspiration' that are Twitter trolls

Amy Schumer is “so blessed” that we live at a time when “people give you constant feedback on your looks” through the internet.

No, that’s a lie. But the Snatched comedian did discuss her online Twitter trolls with Jimmy Kimmel during the Kimmel-does-Brooklyn stint of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she realized sometimes the trolling does have a positive effect.

“Thank you, each and every one of you, on all of your feedback on my face and body,” she said, dripping with sarcasm. “But sometimes I think it kind of backfires on the trolls because the other day somebody tweeted about me, ‘Amy Schumer’s body looks like a bag of mashed potatoes,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, now I need mashed potatoes,’ you know? And I had them!”

As a celebrity — specifically a female comedian succeeding in the business — Schumer has had loads of run-ins with trolls.

She wrote on social media earlier this year about how “the alt-right organized” trolls manipulated the Netflix ratings on her stand-up special, The Leather Special. “They tried on my book and movies and tv show and I want to thank them,” she wrote. “It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and brings more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going.”

Schumer also fired back at her body-shamers in December by writing, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love.”

She did, however, thank Kimmel for Mean Tweets and “promoting” all the harsh internet responses. “Such a cool time,” she joked.

Watch more from Schumer on the Brooklyn-based episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live above.