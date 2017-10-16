Wyatt Cenac, John Oliver team for new HBO docu-series

Ever since John Oliver made the jump from Comedy Central to HBO, his Last Week Tonight has won raves for combining the host’s sarcastic humor with actual reporting on important issues from police abuse in Ferguson to the scams of televangelists. HBO clearly has interest in that blend: the network announced Mmonday that it is now producing a new comedic docuseries, produced by Oliver but starring his old Daily Show collaborator Wyatt Cenac.

“We’re thrilled to give Wyatt this opportunity to showcase his bold take on today’s social issues,” HBO executive Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. “His ability to tackle tough topics with humor and insight makes this show a perfect addition to our late-night lineup.”

“While my initial ask to play one of Molly’s love interests on Insecure was rejected, this is a nice consolation,” Cenac said in a statement. “My thanks to Nina, [HBO programming president] Casey Bloys and everyone at HBO for finally giving me a place where I can comfortably swear on television.”

Unlike Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, Cenac’s show will feature him out and about in the world rather than sitting behind a desk. In addition to Oliver, the series is also being executive-produced by O.J.: Made in America director Ezra Edelman and Daily Show alum Hallie Haglund, who will also serve as head writer. The show does not yet have a title or release date, but given that Cenac recently wrapped up both his role on TBS’ People of Earth and his weekly Brooklyn comedy showcase Night Train, the full extent of his comedic talents should be free for this. And when it comes to truth-telling, Cenac hasn’t been shy in the past about calling out people as powerful as his old boss Jon Stewart.