Supernatural bosses are hoping for another Bobby appearance in season 13

Supernatural‘s season 12 finale introduced the apocalypse world, a place where Sam and Dean were never born and heaven and hell are locked in an eternal war. More importantly, it’s a place where different versions of past characters can show up. Proof? The season 12 finale brought back Bobby Singer to be the one who explained the apocalypse world to Sam and Dean. No, it wasn’t their Bobby, but it was Bobby nonetheless.

Since then, Supernatural showrunners have said some “long-dead characters” would return in season 13, and we know that Kevin Tran is on that list. But what about Bobby? Was the season 12 appearance the last we’ll see of him? Doubtful. “Jim [Beaver] is a go-to character,” co-showrunner Robert Singer says. “If we can get Jim back, we always love to have him.”

Elaborating a bit further, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says, “Moving into the middle [and] the back-half of the season, we plan to do a lot more exploring of the apocalypse world: What it looks like, what it is, how angels live there, how demons live there, how people live there, [and] hopefully another check-in with Bobby Singer down the road, maybe some other people as well.” That being said, Dabb cautions, “Ultimately, this is not an apocalypse world show. We’re not moving away from the bunker and the Impala.”

And why not? “The roads there are bad so we can’t bring the car, so right there we can’t go,” Dabb adds with a laugh.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.