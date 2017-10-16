Supernatural: Misha Collins previews Castiel's 'deal with the devil'

To read more on Supernatural, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now. You can buy the whole set now, or purchase the individual covers of the group shot, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, or Misha Collins. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

So far, we know that Supernatural fans will first see Castiel in episode 3. And we know that he’ll be reunited with the Winchesters (and Jack) by episode 6. But that won’t be the only reunion awaiting Castiel in season 13.

“There’s some stuff where he’s interacting with Lucifer quite a bit,” co-showrunner Robert Singer tells EW. Whether that means Castiel is in the apocalypse world or something else altogether, the angel is going to come face-to-face with the man who (most recently) killed him. “When we find Cas and Lucifer together, he says, ‘I’m a little on edge because the last time we were together you killed me,'” Collins teases.

But once the two get past their differences — to put it lightly — the interaction will serve a crucial purpose in terms of story. In this case, it’s what Collins says is “literally a deal with the devil.” According to Collins, the two are going to work together toward a common goal. “It’s Jack-related stuff,” Collins adds.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.