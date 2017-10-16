While Supergirl‘s season premiere ended with Kara taking a step back toward her humanity, the loss of Mon-El will continue to weigh on her — particularly when a new villain comes to town and exploits those emotions.

During Monday’s episode, Jane the Virgin star Yael Grobglas makes her debut as DC Comics villain Psi, a thief with psychic powers who taps into victims’ worst fears. And considering the feelings of both guilt and loss that Kara (Melissa Benoist) has been struggling with all summer, the Girl of Steel will be an easy target.

“I don’t think there have been many opportunities that Kara allows herself to really feel what she should feel, especially with how tragic her life has been thus far and how many people she’s lost,” Benoist tells EW. “Now as an adult, she’s dealing with loss again and Psi uses that against her in a really mean way. You’ll really see Kara’s nerve crack in a way you haven’t before.”

Complicating matters is the fact that Kara now works for Lena (Katie McGrath), so keeping up appearances while also trying to take down the villain of the week will prove even more difficult. But she’s not the only one struggling with this new hierarchy. Suffice it to say, not everyone will be happy about Lena taking over CatCo, as some expect her to be the boss in name only — and, well, that’s not what happens, which irks James (Mehcad Brooks). “Well, her brother tried to kill me, so there’s definitely an unspoken tension between them in some ways,” Brooks says. “Although he does give her a fair chance, they do butt heads because her style of management is different from his style of management.

“He learned from Cat Grant and Perry White and he considers them to be the best,” Brooks continues. “Lena is more of an almost Silicon Valley sort of tech-billionaire-type and comes into CatCo without an office, walks around, checks up on people and gets to know their names. She has that no-walls policy. James is more of an old-school journalist where he’s more concerned with investigative reporting and telling a story rather than selling ads.”

But Lena will be woefully unaware that her business practices are unnerving to James, as she genuinely comes to CatCo with an eagerness to learn. “She doesn’t know anything about it, and there’s a certain freedom in doing something where you don’t know anything about it, whereas in the business world, she’s very competent,” McGrath says. “There is this idea of this excitement for her in running CatCo. James is expecting her to buy it and go back to L Corp, and when she doesn’t, it’s like the two-bosses syndrome. He knows she’s the boss, but he doesn’t quite know what his role is anymore. So you’ve got a competent man and a strong woman — Mehcad is going to hate me that I said that — an amazing man and an even better woman butting heads, which obviously is almost like a screwball comedy, Spencer Tracy-Katharine Hepburn thing.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.