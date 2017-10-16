Stranger Things 2 clip reveals how Eleven escapes the Upside Down

Here we go! @milliebbrown introduces world exclusive, never before seen footage from @Stranger_Things 2! pic.twitter.com/ibaEkLNr9l — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) October 16, 2017

One of the biggest mysteries going into the second season of Stranger Things has just been solved.

In a new clip that debuted at MCM Comic Con in London, we learn exactly how Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escapes the Upside Down, where she was trapped following the big showdown with the Demogorgon at Hawkins Middle School in the show’s first season finale.

Still wearing her signature pink dress and jacket, Eleven discovers a small portal opening that leads her back to the school. Using her mind, she expands the portal and steps through, returning to the small Indiana town.

Given what we saw in the trailer released last week, it seems she doesn’t make a beeline for Mike and co., but lingers in Hawkins in disguise, eating the Eggos Hopper leaves for her in their special hiding place. Eventually, though, she makes her curly-haired return known… just as a larger creature threatens her friends.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on Netflix Oct. 27.