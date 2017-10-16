Big Bang Theory star creates powerful PSA on pregnancy loss

On July 11, The Big Bang Theory actress Melissa Rauch wrote an essay for Glamour magazine announcing that she was pregnant. But Rauch also took the opportunity to candidly discuss something that so often is kept secret: a previous miscarriage, and the heartbreak that accompanied it.

“Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn’t make me feel like a complete fraud,” the article began. “‘Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again. She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her midsection protruding and announces it first.’”

Now, Rauch has re-opened the dialogue about miscarriages with a PSA about the experience which affects one out of every four pregnancies, yet still remains largely undiscussed, with many women feeling either too ashamed or alone to speak out about.

Along with Kiele Sanchez (whose real-life miscarriage was written into the second season of Kingdom), Vanna White, June Diane Raphael, Nancy Kerrigan, and many more, Rauch speaks candidly to the camera about how devastating the experience of a miscarriage can be, and how women should feel empowered to come together and support each other through one of life’s most difficult challenges.

Watch the video above and help bring the all-too common tragedy of pregnancy loss out of the shadows.