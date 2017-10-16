Luke Evans faces danger in action-packed The Alienist trailer

“Instead of looking to cure a disease of the body, I look to help those who are suffering from illness of the mind,” says Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) in the opening frames for the new The Alienist trailer. “Sometimes, society looks upon people as crazy. It may only mean that they are alienated from their own true natures.”

In the ensuing preview of the upcoming TNT psychological thriller series, viewers get a sneak peek of Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning forming a partnership of sorts in order to investigate the haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes in New York City. The trailer certainly doesn’t lack in action or suspense, with both Brühl and Evans finding themselves in danger more than once. While Fanning isn’t pictured in the same type of life-threatening flashes as her costars, she appears to be right in the thick of the events. There are also several shots of bloodied bodies.

While the preview flaunts intensity, it leaves quite a bit of mystery. At the climax of the trailer, the music cuts out to Fanning’s cold two sentences – “He’s here. And he’s real.” No further context is given.

You can watch the newest trailer for The Alienist above. The new series premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.