DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returned last week, but one member of the team was missing in action.

Tuesday’s new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will swiftly answer why Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) left the team behind as they look to her for an assist in one last mission. TL;DR: Ray (Brandon Routh) and Jax (Franz Drameh) accidentally set a saber tooth tiger loose, so they need an animal expert.

As viewers saw in the premiere, Amaya had left Nate (Nick Zano) to return to her village, knowing full well the grim future that awaits Zambesi. “She sees Mari for the first time on TV, and she sees what an incredible superhero she is and realizes that her happiness has to be sacrificed in order for Mari to exist,” Richardson-Sellers tells EW. “She has to stay true to what the timeline says.”

However, as teased in the premiere, Amaya’s powers have grown in the interim, as we saw not one manifestation of an animal, but at least four at the same time. “She discovers some new powers in her totem, which changes everything for her, and really makes her question what it means to be a hero, and is she still a hero now that she can’t control her powers any more?” Richardson-Sellers says.

If Amaya is to return to the team, it will certainly be awkward for Nate since she left at, let’s say, an inopportune moment. “You have this great scene where you see what our life was, because we were living together, and it’s this beautiful, fun, faithful, romantic relationship,” Richardson-Sellers says. “Then suddenly I disappear, so he’s pissed basically. She totally ghosted him, and he has no idea why.”

Amaya’s power overload aside, viewers know that Amaya’s granddaughter Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) — who was the villain on the CW Seed animated series Vixen, then voiced by Anika Noni Rose — is among the villains facing off against the Legends this year. For the time being, however, Amaya will be unaware that their foe is family. “That [reveal] hasn’t happened yet, but I assume it’s going to be really confronting because the reason I went back to the timeline was because I knew my granddaughter Mari was going to be a hero,” Richardson-Sellers says. “Now going back also means I have an evil granddaughter. So it’s like, what can I do? Either way it’s going to lead to creating a murderer and a hero. So I think it’s going to be hugely confronting for her.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.