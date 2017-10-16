HGTV's Property Brothers announce their most personal project yet

The Property Brothers are preparing to tackle their most personal project yet.

In the name of Home Improvement Reality Television, Drew and Jonathan Scott are completing a massive home renovation of a 1920s-era, 3,400-square-foot home in historic Los Angeles for none other than Drew and his fiancée Linda Phan.

And, because this is television, there’s always a catch: The five-episode series will showcase the brothers attempting to complete their project in a matter of weeks so they can host their pre-wedding party in the new house. Drew and Jonathan’s parents and their other brother will also be lending a helping hand to the reno, making it a true Scott affair.

“We’re restoring elements of the English-inspired architecture and adding modern updates,” Drew said in a statement. “Linda and I are going for an old Hollywood glam, Art Deco design style.”

“We’ve shared our relationship with fans for a few years now,” added Linda. “We can’t wait to share our new home with them, too.”

The series will feature an overhaul of the bedroom, bathrooms, and living space by adding in modern amenities — like an entire wall of custom curved-glass windows. There’ll also be a third-floor deck with a hot tub, a backyard pool, and a craft room. Oh, to be television stars with a knack for home renovation!

Property Brothers At Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House premieres Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.