Giddy up for Netflix’s first adventure into the wild world of the Western. Created by Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank, the seven-part limited series Godless tells the story of well-known criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), whose violent gang of outlaws are thirsty for revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), who betrayed them. On the run, Roy holes up in a New Mexico mining town that is largely run by women, and it is there that he meets widower and fellow outcast Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery). A showdown with Griffin might be — let’s be honest, is — in the cards for Roy. Above, you can get your first look at the eerie Godless trailer that Netflix is about to unleash into the wide open and that welcomes you to no man’s land with ominous narration like, “Tis a human thing to love what death has touched.” Also, there’s a baby sitting dangerously close to a rattlesnake.

Godless starts streaming on Nov. 22. Head here to check out key images from the limited series.