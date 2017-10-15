Larry David to host SNL next month

Larry David will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live, which is set for Nov. 4.

Miley Cyrus will act as the musical guest.

David, who has appeared on SNL numerous times over the last two years has only hosted once prior, in February 2016. David played Bernie Sanders for SNL during the election cycle — and even appeared as himself during Donald Trump’s controversial hosting stint in 2015.

David will be the fourth host of the season, following Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot, and Kumail Nanjiani. The actor is currently starring on the HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Cyrus released her sixth studio album, Younger Now, on Sept. 29.