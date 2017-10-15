Harvey Weinstein should go to prison, says Colin Jost on SNL

Perfect timing for these new emojis. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cUxWVgQxr9 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

Saturday Night Live was criticized last week for cutting jokes about the developing revelations about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual assault, but this week it isn’t pulling punches.

After an “Actress Roundtable” sketch about sexual assault in Hollywood — during which a Kate McKinnon character compared Weinstein’s face to genitals — Colin Jost and Michael Che both dove in on Weinstein during “Weekend Update.”

“Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face, and shh-ing finger, finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein,” Jost began, before jumping into a second joke about the former heavyweight producer.

“Weinstein has been accused of multiple accounts of sexual assault. He is reportedly going to Europe for sex rehab,” Jost said. “Somehow, I don’t think that is going to help anybody. He doesn’t need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”

Che jumped in with his own Weinstein zingers: “This is a tough spot for a comedian because it’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this. I mean, he looks like chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair.”

Che continued by shooting down Weinstein’s statement that, “We all make mistakes.” “Nah, man,” Che said. “You assaulted dozens of women. That’s not a mistake. That’s a full season of Law & Order. Your name’s a verb now, dude, as in, ‘If this guy tries to Weinstein me, I’m going to cut off his little Harvey.'”

The duo ended “Weekend Update” with an earnest entreaty for donations for Puerto Rico, directing viewers who want to help to Somos One Voice.