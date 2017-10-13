Supernatural boss previews 'more adult' Scooby-Doo crossover episode

To read more on Supernatural, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the whole set now, or purchase the individual covers of the group shot, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, or Misha Collins. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

It was an idea that had been discussed in the Supernatural writers’ room since at least season 4: What if the show did a full animated episode? Only, when you factor in time and money, things get a little complicated. “We have ideas floating around sometimes for years before we use them, and that’s the benefit of being on a long-running show,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb tells EW.

It wasn’t until Dabb received a call from his friend Jeremy Adams at Warner Bros. Animation that the words “Scooby-Doo” found their way into the mix. “He was like, ‘Why haven’t they done a crossover with Scooby-Doo?'” Dabb recalls. His response? “That is an excellent question.” From there, the conversations with Warner Bros. Animation began. And thanks to an early season 13 renewal from The CW, the show suddenly had enough lead time to make it a reality. “The script was finalized and the guys recorded their parts I believe in March of this year and it will air probably about March of next year,” Dabb says.

As for the episode itself, Dabb continues, “It’s going to be an episode of Supernatural with Scooby-Doo in it. It’s not going to be an episode of Scooby-Doo with the guys in it. It’s more adult than your average episode of Scooby-Doo.” Co-showrunner Robert Singer adds, “Scooby is the marquee this year. The script really works. It’s just going to be great.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.