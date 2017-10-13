Superhero Insider: Breaking down the returns of The CW superheroes

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider

After nearly five months of waiting, The CW’s quartet of superhero shows returned this week to much fanfare. Supergirl kicked off the week with a despondent Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist), The Flash followed with the return of the Scarlet Speedster (Barry Allen) from the Speed Force, the Legends of Tomorrow disbanded and then reunited to fix the anachronisms caused by breaking time, and Arrow closed out the week by finally revealing who survived the island explosion — basically everyone except for Samantha. RIP.

Here are the highlights from this week’s episodes:

SUPERGIRL

Odette Annable made a brief, albeit memorable, debut as Worldkiller Reign. As we saw in the premiere, Reign, a.k.a Samantha Arias, does not know that she’s a bio-engineered weapon of Krypton, only discovering she has super strength when her daughter gets trapped following an explosion on the waterfront. But in a surprise twist, Sam is having the same dreams as Kara. However, where Kara’s dreams feel like heaven as she sees Mon-El (Chris Wood) and her mother Alura (now played by Erica Durance), Reign’s are more of a nightmare as Alura’s face turns into a scary screaming monster. What the what?! Exactly. What is this dream world? And how could Mon-El tell Kara to wake up when she was drowning? We don’t know, but we’re into it. — NA

THE FLASH

Yes, this season is going to be much lighter — trust, we saw as much when EW hit the set — but The Flash launched with a rather emotional hour in which Barry returned from the Speed Force scrambled. In a bid to bring him back, Iris sacrificed herself to the Samuroid, knowing full well that Barry would snap out of his reverie and save her. Sure, the “final battle” between Barry and the robotic Samurai in the wind farm was epic in scope — welcome back, Flash! — but it was Candice Patton’s stunning performance as Iris is practically in denial, pushing her emotions aside lest she succumb to them, that really stood out during the season opener. — NA

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

Season 2 ended with Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) departing the Waverider in order to figure out what to do with his life now that the Legends are functioning without him. Well, his departure doesn’t last too long! Rip, now fives years older, returns with the newly-created Time Bureau to fix the time anachronism situation in Los Angeles 2017 and ultimately relieve The Legends of their duty. Rip’s Time Bureau is basically the Men in Black, if the Men in Black wore blue suits but didn’t lose their no-nonsense attitude. While Rip is initially reluctant to let his hot mess former team handle anything that goes bump in the time-stream, by the end of the episode he realizes that there will come a time when the Time Bureau’s finessed approach won’t be enough and they’ll need the Legends’ unpredictable and wild approach to problem to solving to save the day. — CA

ARROW

The workmanlike season 6 premiere had several moments worthy of being highlighted in this space: from finally learning exactly who survived the explosion on Lian Yu, to the long-awaited fight between Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), the new Black Canary. However, the part of the premiere that really left an impression was how much Oliver (Stephen Amell) refused to back-slide into his old self-flagellating, brooding, and isolated ways. As we find out in the premiere, Oliver’s son is now living with him in the wake of his mother Samantha’s death on the island; however, this long-awaited father-son reunion isn’t going well because William, who is suffering from nightmares, blames Oliver’s dual-life for his mother’s death, and the two just are struggling to connect. In past seasons, we would’ve expected Oliver to bottle up all of his frustrations and/or take it out on the baddie-of-the-week, but that’s not what happens here. At one point in the episode, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) notices something is up and asks if Oliver would like to talk about it, and in a surprising twist, he says he would! It’s a small moment, but it’s a big one. Sure, the premiere features some things we’ve seen the show do in the past, but here’s a clear indication that the writers are actively trying to move forward when it comes to Oliver’s development and not hit the same beats again. This one scene makes me excited for Oliver’s journey this season. — CA

This Week’s Crossover Moments

On The Flash, when Cisco reveals to the team that he’s been working on a way to get Barry out of the Speed Force, he mentions that he consulted with Arrow‘s Felicity and Curtis, among others, which actually was a bit spoilery since it revealed they were alive before the Arrow premiere.

On Legends of Tomorrow, we see Nate briefly team up with Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) while he’s fighting crime in Central City.

