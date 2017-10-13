Stranger Things season 2 trailer: Eleven's got a much bigger fish to fry

It’s one freaky Friday the 13th this October. Fox revealed the first footage of The New Mutants, the X-Men franchise’s foray into the horror genre, and now this from Netflix: the final Stranger Things trailer, filled with all the spooky references you can handle.

It’s Halloween night in old Hawkins, Indiana, a time when the spirits of the dead are said to roam free in our world — and there’s clearly an abundance of supernatural activity. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was able to make it back from the Upside Down but all is not well.

Will (Noah Schnapp) is having visions of a “shadow” looming over their hometown and Chief Hopper (David Harbour) knows full well this isn’t some nightmare. To quote Twin Peaks, “It’s happening…again.” This time, though, “it’s not like it was before — it’s grown,” Hopper says.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) is still demanding to know what’s going on with her son, the boys are suiting up again “with as much help” as they can get (i.e. new characters Sadie Sink’s Max, Dacre Montgomery’s Billy, and Sean Astin’s Bob), there are people flaunting creepy serial killer masks, a pounding organ melody evoking The Phantom of the Opera, and Steve (Joe Keery) is ready to go full Negan on the Upside Down with his nail-impaled baseball bat.

Hopefully Eleven’s got enough Eggo waffles to last her through this impending doom.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on Netflix Oct. 27. Watch the final trailer above.