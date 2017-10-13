Stephen Colbert gets to root of Trump, Russia, and Pokémon Go connection

Tonight: The Late Show monologue is evolving! Stephen looks into Russian interference in the 2016 election by way of Pokémon Go. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Parb5S8YfQ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 13, 2017

According to CNN, one of the tactics the Russian government used to help Donald Trump catch all the votes in the presidential election was Pokémon Go. And Stephen Colbert thinks he knows why the president would be a fan of this.

“We should have seen this coming,” the Late Show host said on Friday’s episode. “After all, a Squirtle isn’t just a Pokémon, it’s also what Trump requested in that Russian hotel room.”

This isn’t the first time the game came up in regards to the election. Last year, Hillary Clinton joked she wanted to figure out how to make people “Pokémon Go to the polls.” Cracked Colbert, “So they hacked her too. If only she’d Pokémon Gone… to Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the clip above.