Samantha Bee recalls Kellyanne Conway saying 'whatever' on The Daily Show

Back in January, shortly before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee devoted an entire segment to Trump’s advisor and surrogate Kellyanne Conway, calling her the “soulless, Machiavellian despot America deserves” rather than Trump, whom Bee referred to as an “undisciplined Hobbit-handed omnishambles.”

“Lean in, bitch. You’re the one with superpowers,” Bee said of Conway. “You changed history, and also possibly ended it.” Bee then elected Conway to her Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Fame. “If you’d like to pick up your award, it’ll be behind our studio, in the alley where women will be getting their abortions a year from now. Thanks for everything.”

Conway rose to national prominence as Trump’s campaign manager, but Bee encountered her long before, back when the comic worked as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Speaking at the Paleyfest in New York on Thursday, the late-night host discussed her previous interactions with Conway.

“I remember her walking in and saying, ‘What do you want me to say? I’ll say whatever,'” Bee recalled of the White House advisor. Bee said Conway was a willing punchline to whatever joke she conceived; according to Bee, Conway was happy to say whatever she was told.

“I’m not saying it’s too different now,” Bee joked.

In this Daily Show clip from 2009, Conway discussed the need to “repackage” the Republican party.

“It’s like the Republican party is a sh– sandwich,” Bee said in the segment. “How do you get Republicans to eat the sandwich?”

“You dip it in chocolate and say it has no calories,” Conway replied.

Panel moderator Dave Itzkoff from the New York Times also brought up former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, asking Bee if she would have brought him on stage at the Emmys had she been hosting the event. “I doubt it,” Bee answered.