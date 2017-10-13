David O. Russell series produced by Weinstein Company scrapped at Amazon

With the future of The Weinstein Company in limbo, one of the first high-profile dominoes has fallen.

As controversy surrounds the company in the wake of the mounting claims of sexual misconduct against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Amazon has scrapped a planned series from Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell. The project from the Silver Linings Playbook filmmaker was set to star Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.

In a joint statement, the trio added, “We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.”

The Weinstein Company has come under scrutiny for its possible role in the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein. This week, a New York Times report alleged The Weinstein Company’s board knew of settlements their co-founder, who has since been fired, paid to women. This week, more allegations surfaced via a bombshell report from The New Yorker and that New York Times follow-up. Multiple women have now accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including Asia Argento, who claimed Weinstein raped her by forcibly performing oral sex on her. Actress Rose McGowan claimed Thursday on Twitter that “HW raped me.” Weinstein denied those allegations in a statement via his representative: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Earlier in the week, the board said the opposite in a statement: “The Weinstein Company’s Board of Representatives — Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg, and Tarak Ben Ammar — are shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein. These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the Board. Any suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false.”