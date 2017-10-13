NBC cancels The Night Shift after four seasons

The Night Shift has come to an end.

NBC has canceled the low-profile medical drama after four seasons, the network confirmed on Friday.

Launched in the summer of 2014, the series about ER doctors on the overnight shift at a San Antonio hospital featured Eion Macken, Jill Flint, and Scott Wolf in its cast. Ratings had dropped in recent seasons: Season 4, which wrapped in August, averaged 5.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the 18-to-49-year-old demo in L+7, which was down 17 percent and 29 percent respectively from its season 3 average.

“We want to thank our amazing creators and executive producers, Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah, for their dedication and stellar work; a cast and crew that were second to none; and the city of Albuquerque, N.M., which graciously opened its arms to us,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “For four seasons The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need.”