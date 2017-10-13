After 12 consecutive Jeopardy! victories that garnered him a whopping total of $411,000, New York bartender Austin Rogers finally suffered defeat on Thursday’s episode, getting edged out by a meager $51. Still, his earnings rank fifth on the show’s all-time regular season winnings list.

Rogers’ charisma drew the attention of many during his impressive run, with The Late Late Show‘s James Corden dedicating an entire segment to him. He also appeared in person on The Tonight Show Thursday to talk about his stint on Jeopardy!, as well as his history with Jimmy Fallon and his Alex Trebek hologram theory.

During Rogers’ time on the show, he not only wowed with his intelligence, but became an immediately lovable contestant with all of his hilarious introduction segments. Some of the notable ones include him imitating Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” dance, pretending to complete a Rubik’s cube, and crafting a balloon animal.

For all of the Austin Rogers super fans out there, fear not – the bartender will be returning to the show on Nov. 6 for the Jeopardy! tournament of champions.