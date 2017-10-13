Breaking Bad homeowners are sick of people throwing pizza on their roof

It’s been four years since Breaking Bad ended in 2013, but Walter White has been immortalized by… pizza throwing. More specifically, fans have been throwing pizzas on the real-life house where the famous scene of Bryan Cranston’s Walt tossing a pie on his roof was shot.

“All day, non-stop, there’s people up and down this road. They park in front of our driveway and block us in,” said a neighbor to local Albuquerque news channel KRQE.

Because of all this, the home’s owners have started construction on a six-foot-tall, wrought-iron fence according to KOB 4, another local news channel. Unfortunately, fans have even tried to go through the construction to snap a clear pic of the house.

This actually stretches all the way back to 2015 when Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan got involved and kindly asked fans inspired by the scene to stop throwing pizza on the roof of the Albuquerque home.

It’s truly an iconic scene, but please stop throwing pizza on this poor family’s roof! At least be kind and deliver it nicely to their doorstep because everyone loves pizza… just not on a roof. How can anyone enjoy it if it’s on a roof? It’s a waste of cheesy goodness.