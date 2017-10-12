2017 saw the end of both The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars, but a new project is bringing PLL showrunner I. Marlene King and TVD star Paul Wesley together.

EW has confirmed that King and Wesley are developing a new show for Freeform. Through their respective production companies, King and Wesley (along with Bob Levy) will executive-produce Tapped, a drama based on an unpublished memoir by Andrew Shaffer. According to Deadline, the show will follow three grad students who create a hookup app (appropriately named Tapped). The success of that app then turns them into millionaires overnight. However, the app also creates new dangers that the students have to try to control.

Thomas Brandon is on board to write Tapped, as well as co-executive-produce the project.