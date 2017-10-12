Survivor: Patrick stands by his final words

Patrick Bolton just wants to have fun. But he was not having much fun after getting voted out of his tribe on Survivor. “This is the worst thing I’ve ever felt,” he said in his final words after being booted. “I had no idea it was coming. I had total trust with Ryan, Devon, and Ali. I hope you guys don’t have a very successful game because you’re liars and it really hurts me that you would not keep your word. It’s too early in the game for me to leave and this has been devastating.”

Ouch. The self-described banshee had tried to bring levity to his tribe with his crazy antics, but they apparently did not play as well as he thought. Then, when Patrick refused to sub out while throwing sandbags in the challenge, his fate was sealed.

So how does the 24-year-old moving company owner feel now about his ouster? What does he think about being put on a tribe with (and ultimately betrayed by) a friend from back home? Does he believe he should have subbed out of the challenge after watching it back? We asked Patrick all that and more when he called into EW Morning Live (Entertainment Weekly Radio, SiriusXM, channel 105) and you can now hear the entire interview on the EW Morning Live podcast. Here are a few highlights.

On what he felt as he saw his name come up at Tribal Council on the voting parchments:

“The first parchment, I knew it was Lauren’s vote. I knew I was still good. When I saw it was twice, I knew it was me going home and I think you could tell from the look on my face it was a complete shock for me. It was a total blindside. Honestly, I was furious. The immediate words coming out of my mouth were, ‘You all are awful,’ and I meant every word of that because I thought I was actually going through with them. I thought Lauren was going home.”

On if he has any regrets about his reaction:

“I feel it was definitely a reaction that was honest from me, and watching it, I don’t think that I should have said anything else. I think what I did was right.”

On how it sits with him now:

“The whole thing still upsets me that I went home when I did. Me going into the game, I intended to make it a long way and I intended to be a great contestant and really show off my strengths later in the game. I feel like going back and watching where I am at that point, I should have known better from watching past episodes and watching past seasons that that was a time where I had people looking at me and I didn’t feel it. I felt comfortable and I told myself going in, if you feel comfortable something is probably not right. I feel like I left cards out on the table. I didn’t use everything I had.”

On if he should have subbed out on the challenge:

“I should have subbed out. Take yourself in my position. I was in the heat. We had decided before…when it comes to the sandbags I’m going to throw them. No one said, ‘Hey, when you get tired, let me go in. So, my thought is, I’m the one throwing. Lauren didn’t tell me that she was a centerfielder for 25 years. Lauren didn’t tell me she could hit a catcher in the forehead. She only told the cameras that once I didn’t do my job. I should have subbed out. I was tired at the end. I’ve seen the video and it looks like Lauren wanted to step in. I didn’t now that and I was in the heat of the moment, and the last thing I was thinking of was leaving. I was thinking: This is my duty and my task. I gotta get it done. So I should have subbed, but it wasn’t something I was thinking through and in the moment I didn’t do it.”

On seeing that Ali — whom he knew from college — was going to end up on the same season as him:

“She was my neighbor down the road. We’ve had brief encounters through school, through events and it was a total shock. My mouth went to the floor when I saw her. I didn’t say anything to production or anyone from CBS until gameplay started. Once I finally got to talk to Ali I said, ‘you know, this is crazy, we’re both here together.’

And then I was questioned like, ‘What is this about you guys knowing each other?’ And I didn’t want to be someone that could replaced by an alternate. Nor did I want Ali to be replaced by an alternate. I was more concerned for myself, not for Ali. I didn’t say anything. The coincidence is outstanding to think that two people who went to a college could be cast on the same season of Survivor, land on that season together with the thousands and thousands of people that submit videos, and end up on the Hustlers tribe. It blows my mind.”

On what kind of terms he is on with the Hustlers now:

“I talk with Ali and Ryan. Devon is a little harder to get a hold of. I would say that I’ll be friends with everyone from my tribe. I’ll even be friends with Lauren, even though she did frustrate me a little bit. How can you say you can’t trust a redhead? That’s ridiculous — absolutely ridiculous.

To hear the entire interview — as well as our interviews with This is Us' Mandy Moore and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World star Jason Ritter — listen to the SoundCloud above.