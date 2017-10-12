Supernatural: Osric Chau returning as Kevin in season 13

To read more on Supernatural, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. You can buy the whole set now, or purchase the individual covers of the group shot, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, or Misha Collins. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

When Supernatural introduced the apocalypse world in season 12 — an alternate universe where Sam and Dean were never born — it opened a door of possibility in terms of bringing back old characters that fans haven’t seen in years. And it all started when the season 12 finale saw Sam, Dean, and Cas come face-to-face with a new version of Bobby Singer. So now the question is: Who’s next?

The Supernatural showrunners have said that some long-dead characters will return this year, and EW can reveal that Kevin Tran (Osric Chau) is among them. Kevin first appeared in the show’s seventh season and remained a key figure until his death in season 9 (after which he still made a couple appearances).

But remember, when he shows up this time, it won’t be the prophet you know and love. “It’s a different Kevin,” co-showrunner Robert Singer says. “It’s Osric, but it’s different so we’re having a lot of fun playing with that.” Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb adds, “The triumphant return of Kevin will be really fun. We don’t want to make the alternate world an endless parade of [old characters], but it does present us with opportunities if we can find a new interpretation on a character we like — like Bobby Singer last year, like Kevin this year, like Michael. You don’t want to make it a gimmick, but you don’t want to totally ignore the opportunity, and I think we have an opportunity here, so we definitely are going to use it selectively.”

At this point, there’s no word on when we’ll see Kevin or for how long.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.