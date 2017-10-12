Stranger Things previews final season 2 trailer with Friday the 13th teaser

The countdown is on: Stranger Things is prepping for the two-week countdown to its season 2 debut with a Friday the 13th-themed final trailer.

In a special preview for the Friday preview — a good indicator of just how rabid the show’s fandom is right now — Netflix is treating fans to 13 haunting, second-long snippets of what’s to come, each marked off by a spooky number recitation. “On Friday the 13th, watch the final trailer,” the video teases at its conclusion. “Once will never be enough.”

Indeed, there’s plenty to chew on in this preview alone: What’s happening to our good sheriff? Who is Joyce Byers burying? Why is Mike covering his ears in fear? And perhaps most pressingly: Why do we stop with the twelfth tease, the most foreboding of all?

Stranger Things returns for its 10-episode second season on Friday, Oct. 27, right before Halloween. The season will similarly begin at the time of the spooky holiday, jumping forward a year with things having finally calmed down. That won’t last, though: Will coughing up a slug at the conclusion of season 1 will set the stage for new terrifying adventures into the Upside Down. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they’re real or not,” co-creator Matt Duffer told EW. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Watch the preview above, and look out for the Friday the 13th trailer on Friday.