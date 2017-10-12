The trailer for Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It Netflix series hints at a vibrant remake

Netflix has released the official trailer for Spike Lee’s remake of his groundbreaking 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It.

The new series stars newcomer DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, a progressive and outspoken woman in her late 20s navigating the choppy waters of relationship-building and working toward a career. Lee executive-produces and directs all 10 episodes, going all-in for his first episodic venture.

The official trailer is a promising, sexy, vibrant preview of what we can expect. “As a sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual,” Nola begins, “monogamy never even seemed like a remote possibility.” Overall, having seen just the two minutes of footage compiled here, it seems safe to say that Lee is again hoping to break some new ground with this extended remake. As Nola concludes the trailer with empowering force, “I’m not a freak, I’m not a sex addict, and I’m damn sure nobody’s property.”

She’s Gotta Have It’s first season will be released Nov. 23 on Netflix.