SEAL Team gets full season order

CBS has given a full season order to David Boreanaz drama SEAL Team, EW has learned.

The drama follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Jessica Paré also star.

SEAL Team, which debuted Sept. 27, has ranked as Wednesday’s No. 1 program in viewers over the first two weeks of its season, averaging 12.04 million viewers and a 2.0 in the 18-49 demographic.

The military series is the second freshman show at CBS to get a full season order after The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon. ABC also recently picked up The Good Doctor, starring Freddie Highmore, for a full season.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.