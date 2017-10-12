Roswell reboot in the works at The CW with Trump-era twist

Roswell may be coming back to television — but with an update for the Trump era.

A reboot of the 1999 series is in early stages of development at The CW, EW has confirmed. Here’s the logline: “After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.”

The original series of Roswell aired on The WB for its first two seasons from 1999-2001, with its final season finding its home on UPN. It launched the careers of its young stars Shiri Appleby (UnREAL), Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy), and Colin Hanks (Life In Pieces).

The reboot, like the original series, will be based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. Carina Adly MacKenzie (The Originals) will write and executive produce the one-hour drama, with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television executive producing. Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown (an executive producer on the original series) will also reprise their executive roles this time around.