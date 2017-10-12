It’s the episode fans of Once Upon a Time have been waiting for basically since the reboot was announced.

As previously revealed, Friday’s Hook-centric hour features the return of Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan for what the producers are calling “an emotional curtain call.” The question that’s been plaguing fans is what Colin O’Donoghue’s continued presence on the show means for the fate of Emma Swan. Well, fans will definitely get an answer this week when Emma, Regina (Lana Parrilla), and Hook answer Henry’s (Andrew J. West) call for help, landing them in this different version of the Enchanted Forest.

“We’ll get to see what has happened with Hook and Emma up to that point, and how their relationship has progressed,” O’Donoghue tells EW. “We also see Hook interact with older Henry, but we might see him interact with him in a different kind of way. We’ll see a different side of Hook, which I think will be interesting to people and they won’t expect.”

O’Donoghue is coy to offer more details on the hour, again stressing he doesn’t want fans to be spoiled on the finer points of the hour. But he does address whether his Hyperion Heights counterpart Rogers actually recognized Emma from the storybook in the premiere: “It’s a false memory that’s being jogged more than anything,” O’Donoghue teases. “It’s more of a spark of recognition. I think that he’s not entirely sure who it is, but there’s something there that he can’t shake.”

For now, Rogers will have a very different hurdle to face after being promoted to detective and being partnered with Weaver (Robert Carlyle), a.k.a Hook’s frenemy Rumplestiltskin. However, they might find common ground since both men are searching for someone, though whether it’s the same person remains to be seen. “Their relationship throughout the whole history of the show has been very, very complicated and there’s been a lot of anger and hatred there,” O’Donoghue says. “What you will see is two people trying to work together with a level of mistrust, and they probably shouldn’t be working together, but they have to. Rogers has a very, very clear-cut agenda and something that he wants to achieve or figure out in much the same way Weaver does. Neither really discuss it with each other at all. They’re withholding things from each other yet trying to work as closely together as they possibly can.”

Their working dynamic is made more complicated when they’re tasked by Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar) to push Henry out of Hyperion Heights — another clue Weaver may be in the pocket of the big bad. “Rogers doesn’t like it, but understands it,” O’Donoghue says. “That’s the pirate element of who he was — without him knowing it. The lines get blurred a little bit for Rogers at times. If there’s something that he needs to achieve, he won’t intentionally do the wrong thing, but he can dance on either side of that line. He knows that Weaver is the more senior detective. Rogers very much wants to find this person that he’s seeking. He’s hoping that by working with Weaver, he can do that, so he’s willing to bite the bullet and go along for the ride.”

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.