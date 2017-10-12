Criminal Minds welcomes back Shemar Moore

He’s coming back, baby girls!

Shemar Moore will briefly reprise his role as Derek Morgan in the Oct. 25 episode of Criminal Minds. The star of CBS’ new drama S.W.A.T. is returning to his old show to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a case that has rocked her world.

Moore last appeared in the season 12 finale last spring. He left the show last March after 11 seasons and 252 episodes. His new drama, which is an update of the ’70s police drama, debuts Nov. 2 on CBS.

“The only thing that’s similar is the name, the font of the letters, and the theme song,” he told EW last month.

Moore will show up in the fifth episode of Criminal Minds, which airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.