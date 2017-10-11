Like Eminem, Seth Meyers has a message for his fans who also support Trump

Just like Eminem, @SethMeyers has a message for his fans who also love Trump. pic.twitter.com/qBSOqh4Wwu — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) October 12, 2017

The night after Eminem literally gave the middle finger to all of his fans who might also support President Donald Trump, Seth Meyers had his own 8 Mile moment.

On Wednesday’s Late Night, the host discussed the rapper’s “powerful” five-minute freestyle, which found him taking aim at both the president and his followers.

“And I was inspired by that, so tonight, I say to any fans of this show who are also big fans of Donald Trump, it’s time to make a decision,” said Meyers. “Get off the fence. Do you support him or do you support this show, that constantly mocks and denigrates everything about him? I know it’s a tough call, but the time has come to make a decision. Now, I’m not much of a rapper, but here it goes. My name is Seth and I’m here to say, if you like Trump, then go away.”

Still trying to follow in Eminem’s footsteps, Meyers ended by flashing an awkward and timid middle finger.

