Miley Cyrus turns 'Carpool Karaoke' into a 'Party in the U.S.A.' with James Corden

Buckle up — Miley Cyrus is bringing the party to the streets.

Though the 24-year-old pop star frequently disses her early career milestones, she pulled out her greatest hits for “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show Tuesday night, performing Cyrus classics like “We Can’t Stop,” “The Climb,” and “Wrecking Ball,” in addition to newbies “Malibu” and “Younger Now.” But the highlight of this ride is the scream-sing rendition of “Party in the U.S.A.” With lyrics like “Look to my right, and I see the Hollywood sign,” the jam is perhaps the most perfect song to date for Corden’s commute through L.A.

Fans could also consider this a “Carpool Confessional”: When Corden brought up the subject of marijuana — which Cyrus in June told Jimmy Fallon that she stopped consuming — the singer admitted she’d welcome it now. “I would love to smoke some weed,” she told Corden, who began laughing. “I truly would love to smoke some weed.”

Corden took it to a new level, asking candid Cyrus how high she was at various points in her life, including during that infamous MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013. “Zero,” Cyrus told a shocked Corden. “I can’t smoke before I go onstage. I get too scared.”

But she thinks some ganja would have worked well for this 13-minute segment: “It would’ve been more fun if we hotboxed this thing.”

“We can arrange that,” shot back Corden. “Let me talk to my bosses.”

Tuesday was big for the star — she also made a rare red carpet appearance alongside love Liam Hemsworth at the L.A. premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

Cyrus, who previously appeared with her famous family in a “Carpool Karaoke” special on Apple Music earlier this year, is currently promoting her sixth studio album, Younger Now, available now.

Watch Corden and Cyrus belt in the video above. The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.