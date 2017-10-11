Matt Damon crashes Chris Hemsworth's interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live was supposed to be all about Thor: Ragnarok, the latest installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But an uninvited guest popped in for Kimmel’s interview with Chris Hemsworth, director Taika Waititi, and Mark Ruffalo.

While Waititi and Ruffalo were chatting with the late-night host from backstage in the green room, who decided to show his face again? Matt Damon. Kimmel has been in a playful, on-going feud with the star of The Martian ever since he joked about bumping Damon from his show all those years ago. They’re still at it as Damon forcibly inserted himself into the interview during the Ragnarok chat.

“It’s the mighty Thor not the mighty bore,” Kimmel shouted on Damon, who declared, “I’m on the show!”

“I feel sorry for him,” Hemsworth, sitting onstage, joked with Kimmel. “He has nothing, he has nothing. And I saw a friend in need so I decided to extend a handshake.” The star was explaining how Damon showed up uninvited to stay at his house in Australia when Damon’s face emerged on the screen behind Kimmel’s desk.

“I hacked into the system,” he said. Thankfully, Kimmel had an “emergency screensaver” — an image of Damon and Michael Douglas in Behind the Candelabra.

On Tuesday, Damon addressed claims made by TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman, who alleged Damon and Russell Crowe helped gut a story she was working on years ago about sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein for The New York Times.

The actor explained that he had a “one-minute phone call” with Waxman about one of Weinstein’s Italian associates and didn’t know the full extent of the story. Waxman later corroborated this account. “I endorse Matt Damon’s statement. He called me briefly, wasn’t informed — nor shld he have been — abt investigative aspect of piece,” she tweeted.

“We know this stuff goes on in the world,” Damon said of the Weinstein allegations with Deadline. “I did five or six movies with Harvey. I never saw this. I think a lot of actors have come out and said, everybody’s saying we all knew. That’s not true. This type of predation happens behind closed door, and out of public view. If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it.”

Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations did not come up during the Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.