Dynasty: Here's your drinking game for season 1

If you remember the original Dynasty, you might also recall how fans would gather to watch episodes together and play drinking games. The writers of The CW’s Dynasty have generated a list of drink-worthy (or eat-worthy) moments in hopes of continuing the tradition. Please drink (and eat) responsibly. And enjoy the show, Darlings.

What you will need…

Your drink of choice. If you don’t drink, may we suggest bonbons? Or caviar, if you dare…

Suggested but not required: shoulder pads, plunging necklines, and a snarky attitude.

Any episode of The CW’s Dynasty . Feel free to add your own items and rules as the show goes on.

Take a sip every time…

Someone is served a drink

An object is thrown

Someone overhears pivotal information

Someone says the name “Carrington”

Someone says the word “complicated”

Someone is fired

Champagne is popped

An ’80s song (or a cover of an ’80s song) plays

A shirt comes off

A dress is torn

A smile fades

Side-eye is cast

Shade is thrown

A lie is told

A secret is revealed

There’s a hint about Alexis…

Take a shot every time…

Anders lurks in the background

Fallon storms out of a room

Cristal wears a hat indoors

There’s a tense family meal

Blake loses control of his family

Bo appears

Finish your drink if there is…

Caviar

A catfight! (Or tomcat fight)

A cliffhanger…

Dynasty premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.