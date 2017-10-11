Entertainment Weekly

TV

Dynasty: Here's your drinking game for season 1

Showrunner Sallie Patrick invites you to the ‘Dynasty’ Drinking Game

@monkeyforsallie

Posted on

If you remember the original Dynasty, you might also recall how fans would gather to watch episodes together and play drinking games. The writers of The CW’s Dynasty have generated a list of drink-worthy (or eat-worthy) moments in hopes of continuing the tradition. Please drink (and eat) responsibly. And enjoy the show, Darlings.

What you will need…

  • Your drink of choice. If you don’t drink, may we suggest bonbons? Or caviar, if you dare…
  • Suggested but not required: shoulder pads, plunging necklines, and a snarky attitude.
  • Any episode of The CW’s Dynasty. Feel free to add your own items and rules as the show goes on.
Mark Hill/The CW

Take a sip every time…

  • Someone is served a drink
  • An object is thrown
  • Someone overhears pivotal information
  • Someone says the name “Carrington”
  • Someone says the word “complicated”
  • Someone is fired
  • Champagne is popped
  • An ’80s song (or a cover of an ’80s song) plays
  • A shirt comes off
  • A dress is torn
  • A smile fades
  • Side-eye is cast
  • Shade is thrown
  • A lie is told
  • A secret is revealed
  • There’s a hint about Alexis…
Jace Downs/The CW

Take a shot every time…

  • Anders lurks in the background
  • Fallon storms out of a room
  • Cristal wears a hat indoors
  • There’s a tense family meal
  • Blake loses control of his family
  • Bo appears

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Finish your drink if there is…

  • Caviar
  • A catfight! (Or tomcat fight)
  • A cliffhanger…

Dynasty premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.