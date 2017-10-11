Dynasty: Here's your drinking game for season 1

If you remember the original Dynasty, you might also recall how fans would gather to watch episodes together and play drinking games. The writers of The CW’s Dynasty have generated a list of drink-worthy (or eat-worthy) moments in hopes of continuing the tradition. Please drink (and eat) responsibly. And enjoy the show, Darlings.
What you will need…
- Your drink of choice. If you don’t drink, may we suggest bonbons? Or caviar, if you dare…
- Suggested but not required: shoulder pads, plunging necklines, and a snarky attitude.
- Any episode of The CW’s Dynasty. Feel free to add your own items and rules as the show goes on.
Take a sip every time…
- Someone is served a drink
- An object is thrown
- Someone overhears pivotal information
- Someone says the name “Carrington”
- Someone says the word “complicated”
- Someone is fired
- Champagne is popped
- An ’80s song (or a cover of an ’80s song) plays
- A shirt comes off
- A dress is torn
- A smile fades
- Side-eye is cast
- Shade is thrown
- A lie is told
- A secret is revealed
- There’s a hint about Alexis…
Take a shot every time…
- Anders lurks in the background
- Fallon storms out of a room
- Cristal wears a hat indoors
- There’s a tense family meal
- Blake loses control of his family
- Bo appears
Finish your drink if there is…
- Caviar
- A catfight! (Or tomcat fight)
- A cliffhanger…
Dynasty premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.