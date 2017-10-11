Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rebecca and her girls generalize about men in '80s musical number

In Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s pilot, power lawyer Rebecca Bunch left behind a successful career in New York City and moved to West Covina, Calif., with one goal: to win the heart of her camp crush, Josh Chan. And in season 2, she did just that, with the pair nearly tying the knot. Key word, nearly. When the finale saw Rebecca left at the altar, she found a new goal: Destroy Josh Chan. And she’ll do just that when season 4 premieres, but she won’t do it alone.

With her three girls at her side — Paula, Heather, and Valencia — she’s ready to declare just how much men suck, and EW has an exclusive first look at a man-hating ’80s musical number titled “Let’s Generalize About Men.”

“It is a bunch of women talking about how men suck in a Pointer Sisters-esque number,” co-showrunner and star Rachel Bloom says. “I’m very much in love with that song.” Bloom’s co-showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna adds: “It’s about the assumptions that people make about each other, and the way that people make these kinds of sweeping general statements and how enjoyable that is. It was one of those songs where all the departments got together and knocked us out.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 3 premieres on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.