Next week’s installment of American Horror Story: Cult aims to be quite memorable: it features not only the debut of guest star Lena Dunham but also the return of AHS alum Frances Conroy.

The episode, titled “Valerie Solanas Died For Your Sins: Scumbag,” finds Dunham playing Solanas, who shot Andy Warhol (Evan Peters) in 1968. Dunham can be seen in the trailer for next week’s episode aiming a gun at the camera and, presumably, Peters’ Warhol.

Conroy’s role, meanwhile, is more of a mystery. Based on her hair, it appears she’s an older version of a character who knew Solanas in the ’60s.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy previously revealed that Peters would be playing various cult leaders throughout history, including Warhol.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.