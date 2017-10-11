13 Reasons Why pauses production due to California wildfires

Wildfires raging in Northern California — which have killed 21 people and burned more than 3,500 structures since starting Sunday — have disrupted filming on the second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why , EW has confirmed.

The highly controversial teen drama, executive-produced by Selena Gomez, was forced to temporarily shut down production as fires tear through California’s wine country. The series films in Vallejo, Calif., where the wildfires have been particularly brutal.

While firefighters have currently surrounded half of the fire, with full containment expected this weekend, the production will remain on hiatus through Thursday, per Deadline. Filming will resume Sunday, as the cast and crew already had Friday and Saturday off. Many members of the cast and crew who currently live in the region during filming have been flown home as a courtesy. Some members expressed their sympathy for those severely affected.

We film 13 Reasons Why in many of the areas in NorCal affected by these devastating fires. Sending love and thoughts to everyone involved. — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) October 10, 2017

The NorCal/Bay Area has been my home for almost a year while filming @13ReasonsWhy. My heart goes out to all affected by these awful fires. — DEVINDRUID (@DevinDruid) October 10, 2017

Fueled by the Santa Ana winds, the death toll from the Northern California wildfires is expected to rise beyond the current 21, though officials believe many of the 600 people who have been reported missing will be found alive. The fires have spread over 115,000 acres and have forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is slated to premiere in 2018.