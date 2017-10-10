Survivor's Remorse to end after this season

Survivor’s Remorse has reached the end of its fourth season — and the end of the fourth quarter.

The LeBron James-produced Starz comedy, which centers on basketball player Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher), who packs his bags — and family — for Atlanta after signing a lucrative NBA deal, will sign off after four seasons and 36 episodes, EW has confirmed. The final two episodes of season 4 — which air on Oct. 15 — will act as the series finale as well.

“We have been fortunate to work with incredible talents like Mike O’Malley, the executive producers and our cast on this very special show for four seasons,” Starz president Chris Albrecht said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. “While this may be the end of The Calloways’ story, we do believe that the themes Survivor’s Remorse confronted over the seasons, through a unique mix of humor and sober observation, will be appreciated for the insightful, heartfelt way they were addressed. We are proud of the show.”

Receiving praise from critics though never large ratings, the Mike O’Malley-created Survivor’s Remorse trafficked in both tragic and light-hearted topics, and the humor ranged from warm to lewd. The series, which never also starred Erica Ash, Tichina Arnold, RonReaco Lee, Meagan Tandy, Catfish Jean, and Teyonah Parris.

Season 4’s guest roster includes Isaiah Washington, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Neal McDonough, and DJ Khaled, who appears in the first half-hour of Sunday’s finale, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.