Supergirl star David Harewood opens up about his 'nervous breakdown'

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Supergirl star David Harewood is opening up about his past mental health struggles.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the 51-year-old British actor, who plays the Martian Manhunter on The CW drama, revealed that he had a “breakdown” in his 20s and was subsequently “sectioned,” which means being hospitalized with or without your consent. He hopes that sharing his story will convince fans who may be suffering that there’s no shame in seeking help and talking about their issues.

“As someone who had a breakdown and was sectioned in my 20’s I’m here to tell you that there’s no shame in talking about it if your struggling,” he tweeted. “I haven’t done too bad since! Go easy on yourself today, and get some help if you can.”

The Homeland alum didn’t stop there. He also shared a memory from the time when he was hospitalized. “I had some extraordinary experiences during my nervous breakdown, one time whilst I was on a locked ward a man was brought in who was quoting Shakespeare! I remember thinking…’I recognize that!’..and it brought me some comfort,” he said.

“I honestly think it was the making of me. I was extremely lucky to have good friends and family around me but coming through that has given me a fearlessness….except on big rollercoasters. Then I scream like a bitch!” he said in a response to a fan.

Read the tweets below.

Jumping on a plane folks. Heading back to work. Thank you for all your responses and kind words. Best of luck to you if you’re going through a tough time. Stay strong! My struggles have led to success, so find your path and keep you’re head up! X — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) October 10, 2017

