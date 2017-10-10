NBC is reviving Erase the Hate.

Deadline reports that Bonnie Hammer, the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chairman who initiated Erase the Hate 20 years ago, revealed in a memo on Tuesday her plan to reinstate the anti-discrimination campaign over the next few months before a full reinstatement next year, which will feature several new programs and strategies.

Hammer spearheaded Erase the Hate while she was at USA Network in the 1990s. A pro-social campaign, it promoted tolerance and inclusion at the network and later evolved into the public service program “Characters Unite,” now an ongoing multi-platform initiative at USA. In her memo announcing the campaign’s revival, Hammer explicitly referenced the political climate and the need for inclusive messaging.

“Sadly, this work feels more urgent today than ever,” she wrote. “From my point of view, the choice is clear. We can sit back and be part of a hurting America, or we can channel our energy into something positive and do what we can to break the cycle of hate.”

Hammer confirmed that Erase the Hate will now air across NBCUniversal’s cable channels, using the “reach and influence of our entire portfolio to amplify its message.” She also hinted at the format it would take: “We’ll bring important stories to life in powerful ways and leverage our networks, relationships and talent to drive real-life impact on a national scale.”

Hammer listed a few Erase the Hate campaign highlights as well, which are quoted below via Deadline.

Erase the Hate Accelerator

Central to our effort will be the Erase The Hate Accelerator. It’s an innovative program that identifies, supports and funds individuals and organizations fighting hate in their communities, and fast-tracks their ideas to help deliver greater impact. We’ll provide grants, coaching and mentorship from leaders in the field, as well as the expertise within our own Cable Entertainment family.

Erase the Hate Discretionary Fund

Rapid response is essential in the fight against hate. This fund will allow us to make smaller grants in real time to people and groups taking immediate on-the-ground action against hate, when and where it happens.

Erase the Hate Advisory Council

We’re assembling an Advisory Council of important voices who are helping to combat hate and prejudice on several critical fronts. They are inspirational leaders, passionate about important causes central to our campaign. Members currently include: Rebecca Cokley (Center for American Progress); Sarah Kate Ellis (GLAAD), Wadi Gaitan (The LIBRE Initiative); Vanita Gupta (The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights); Garrett Johnson (Lincoln Network); Alexis McGill Johnson (The Perception Institute); Suhail A. Khan (Institute for Global Engagement and Microsoft Corporation); Maria Teresa Kumar, (Voto Latino); Janice Min (Eldridge Industries), Janet Murguía (UnidosUS), Ana Navarrez (Republican Strategist/Commentator); Brittany Packnett (Teach For America) and Ashley Spillane (Democracy Now).

National Campaign Across All Networks

On-air and online video series will feature inspirational individuals taking innovative approaches to countering hate, including our own network talent sharing their personal experiences of intolerance and injustice.