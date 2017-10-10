Mr. Robot: Watch the beginning of season 3 right now

After a longer than usual gap between seasons, Mr. Robot is returning on Oct. 11 with another brain-breaking set of new episodes.

Ahead of the premiere, USA has released the opening moments of the season, which includes some very intriguing teases about where the world stands after the season 2 finale’s shocking end.

The big piece of casting news from earlier this year was that Master of None and Boardwalk Empire star Bobby Cannavale would be joining the cast as a “used car salesman” named Irving. This being Mr. Robot, no one is allowed to be just a salesman.

Based on the preview, it’s clear that Irving is more of a fixer, à la Michael Clayton for the Dark Army, there to bail out Tyrell Wellick and Mr. Robot when Elliot goes too far trying to stop Stage 2. While the finale made it pretty clear that Elliot’s life isn’t hanging in the balance, the scenes here give us a much better idea about how our man is going to make it out alive.

And then there’s Whiterose (BD Wong), dressed as Minister Zhang and plotting as usual. Here, she makes it quite clear that Elliot is completely disposable — just not yet. More intriguing, however, is the connection between Elliot’s father and the Dark Army. To what extent — and how deliberately — was Edward Alderson working for Whiterose?

This is only the beginning of the insanity that season 3 of Mr. Robot holds. Check back with EW after the premiere for a full debrief on the episode.