Mr. Mercedes renewed for season 2

Bill Hodges will return for another season of Mr. Mercedes.

The AT&T Audience Network announced on Tuesday that its new drama series, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, has officially been renewed for season 2. Mr. Mercedes will return for 10 episodes in 2018 with writer David E. Kelley, director Jack Bender, and lead actor Brendan Gleeson all remaining on board.

“We’re thrilled that the first installment of Mr. Mercedes resonated with such a wide audience,” Audience Network head Christopher Long said in a statement. “David E. Kelley, Jack Bender, Dennis Lehane, and Sonar did a masterful job crafting a series that honored the original work by Stephen King. We’re excited to have the opportunity to create a second season with this incredible team.”

The first season of Mr. Mercedes, set to conclude this Wednesday, has earned positive reviews and fared well in the ratings for Audience. The detective tale centers on killer Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), a demented criminal who forces retired police detective Bill Hodges (Gleeson) into a cat-and-mouse game to catch and bring him to justice before he causes any more harm.

Mr. Mercedes was the first in King’s Bill Hodges Trilogy, and per Audience, the second season of the series will borrow elements from all three books. Mr. Mercedes was created by Kelley and features a strong supporting cast including Holland Taylor, Scott Lawrence, and Mary-Louise Parker.